The Matildas’ Women’s World Cup semi-final loss to England on Wednesday night drew more than 7 million free-to-air viewers, the largest audience recorded since records began in 2001.

According to early figures from Seven and OzTAM, the game drew a national average audience of 7.13 million viewers on Seven and 7plus. The total figure, however, is likely much higher given OzTAM doesn’t track out-of-home viewing at pubs, clubs and other venues where tens of thousands of fans gathered to watch the match.

Seven drew a national broadcast audience of 6.17 million, the network said, with 4.5 million tuning in from capital cities, and another 957,000 viewers streaming the match on 7plus, making the semi-final match the most-streamed event in Australian history.