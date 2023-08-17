Some would argue it was simply the ruthless professionalism of the reigning European champions that saw England, hardened by consistently making the later stages of tournaments, knock out the Matildas in last night’s World Cup semi-final.

We in the bunker know better. The superstars of Australian football could not move freely, could not sufficiently organise their defence to keep Lauren Hemp quiet, because they were inhibited by the vice-like grip of monumental cringe. We’re talking about politicians attempting to bask in the team’s reflected glow by posting.

Former prime minister Scott Morrison’s job nowadays — when he’s not resolutely refusing to apologise for the failures of his time in government — largely consists of food photography. So we should be surprised that he got in on the act via a pav that Jen had whipped up: