When it was reported that Western Australian Person of the Year, comedian, poet, Trumpette, mining billionaire and frequent court-case-haver Gina Rinehart’s company Hancock Prospecting was facing several challenges over royalties and ownership of the Hope Downs mine — both from the company of her father’s late business partner, Peter Wright, and two of her own children — we knew that the fresh insights into how really, really ridiculously rich people live would be priceless. Here are a few of the wildest details to emerge so far.

Letters straight from your heart

Christopher Withers SC, the lawyer representing Rinehart’s eldest children, John Hancock and Bianca Rinehart, aired letters on Tuesday in which Hancock Prospecting patriarch Lang Hancock had “pleaded” with his daughter to “stop her barrage of criticisms” in the late 1980s.