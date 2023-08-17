This World Cup has set a grateful nation on fire. Emotions have soared, young and old. Few things unite us, capture the attention of the whole nation at once. But our team did. So imagine, just imagine, what it might have looked like with pre-hype.

Consider this: my kids still have a Sam Kerr sticker we got from a Woolworths Olympics 2020 sticker pack. But was there a Woolworths sticker pack for the Women’s World Cup? No. Instead, they’re giving away Disney collector cards and Coles is selling cartoon superhero figurines.

Was there yellow-and-green bunting down Melbourne’s Bourke Street Mall? Nope. Are the airports abuzz with green-and-gold posters? Not at all, and they didn’t light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge either.