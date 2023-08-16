A treasurer’s main job is to manage the economy and worry about inflation rates, minimum wages, tax cuts, the cost of living and similar metrics — presumably because they will negatively affect the well-being of Australians if managed badly.

Yet this connection between economic management and the welfare of people seems to have somewhat eluded the previous Coalition government. This may explain why its robodebt squad thought treating humans as little more than economic units and disembodied statistics was the most effective way of governing the poor and disadvantaged.

Never mind that more than 370,000 people were wrongly issued with debt notices. Never mind the humans at the receiving end, whether they felt they had been treated with dignity, trust and respect. Never mind whether they believed the system was treating them fairly and that they had equal access to justice. It seems these matters couldn’t have been further from the minds of Scott Morrison, Christian Porter and their algocratic colleagues.