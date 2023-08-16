How goes that wage-price spiral that the Reserve Bank of Australia, its departing governor Philip Lowe, The Australian Financial Review’s journalists and innumerable op-ed contributors — not to mention most business groups — have been running around for a year or more shrieking about?
It doesn’t exist. It never existed. And we got still more confirmation of that from the wage price index (WPI) for the June quarter, released yesterday.
