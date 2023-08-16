John Peel writes: Labor doesn’t need to get down but it does need to get dirty fighting the No campaign’s ludicrous lies (“The right’s No campaign harbours a dangerous, hidden agenda“).

It needs to start by calling a spade a bloody shovel and stop pussyfooting around with tame and oh-so-restrained responses to the No camp’s garbage — as if anyone on that side, at this late stage, is going to be swayed by common sense.

The Yes campaign needs to set the No bullshitters back on their heels in a way all but half-witted Australians could fail to notice. That won’t necessarily change minds but it might just stop the slide into No territory before it’s all too late.

David Brasted writes: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney need to tell the country clearly and simply about what the Voice is and will achieve and do it pronto or I fear this opportunity to improve the lives of Indigenous peoples will be lost forever and their relationship with non-Indigenous Australians irreparably damaged.

It is the most important vote we are ever likely to make. We need to act with sensitivity and care and think about how we want Australia to be. I came to live here 15 years ago and I have been saddened that the apology made just after I arrived has not been followed up by listening, action or compensation. The constitutional Voice to Parliament is a step in a good direction for all of us.

Adrienne Higgs writes: Thankfully this article attacks the lies of the No campaign full-on and exposes its miserable, unfair and cruel agenda. I am old and lived through the White Australia policy years. The No campaign fills me with the same shame that I felt then.

I have hope that young Australians will want to right the greatest injustices still alive in Australia by voting Yes, but Albanese needs to be stronger in his support for the referendum and more aggressive.

Beryce Nelson writes: What everyone reporting on the Voice debate seems to be ignoring is the threat to our global reputation if the referendum fails to pass because of the vile No campaign. The blatant lies being told by the No camp and the inherent racism in those stories are making our country the object of disdain, especially in the Pacific Island nations.

Ray Sanderson writes: Labor has been far too slow out of the blocks in trying to damage or destroy the lies put about by the No campaign. The only chance of a successful Yes vote is if, once the referendum date is announced, Labor and others launch a massive public information campaign using all forms of media. This campaign must not be backwards in openly challenging the lies of the No proponents.

There’s no time for pussyfooting. This is a battle to the death to unite Australia and to give First Nations peoples a chance at a better life.

Alan Wilson writes: We’ve had 235 years of being in charge, of trying to get it right, and we haven’t. It’s time to let Indigenous peoples have their say on their, and our, future.

Ross Grange writes: Let’s look at the support the Yes and No camps rely on.

Yes has:

The Uluru Statement From the Heart that represents the wishes of most First Nations peoples;

Most religious groups;

A large number of businesses and business organisations;

Most trade unions;

Most state governments;

Most state political parties;

Constitutional and legal experts;

Human rights supporters.

No has:

The small “flat earth” party originating in Queensland;

The rural representative party that flatly denies climate change and supported No almost before the referendum was mentioned;

The “broad church” party that supports the use of fossil fuels, believes in “clean” coal and carbon storage technology;

The coalition of parties that believe there should only be an anti-corruption body if its coalition and supporters are not investigated;

A coalition of parties that will not support truth in reporting or political statements — voter beware philosophy;

A coalition of parties that considers saying No to everything is a good response;

A coalition of parties that considers all people are equal but some are much more equal than others and those others should be kept in their place;

A group of shock jocks, after-dark talking heads and some now irrelevant has-been politicians, all supported mainly by a foreign-owned media organisation;

A disparate (or perhaps desperate) group of anti-everything individuals and parties that firmly believe in anti-vax, anti-daylight saving, anti-republic, anti-this, anti-that and anti-everything in between;

Support from Trump campaign organisers in developing tactics for influencing the referendum outcome. The same group showed the world the collective IQ of the USA several years ago and is still trying to lower it further.

Shall we show the world that Australians can beat the Americans and score an even lower IQ rating by voting a resounding No? Or shall we show some common sense and respect for the original inhabitants of this country and vote Yes and let them have a say in any proposed legislation that may have an impact on their lives?

Judy Hardy-Holden writes: Please don’t encourage the government to get down and dirty over the Yes vote. Albanese is standing strong on the referendum and so he should or he will turn into a “Rudd”, who traded integrity for his job by betraying his strong statements on climate change.

The Yes campaign needs to encourage everyone to read the Uluru Statement From the Heart. It’s an elegant, heartfelt, generous, courteous document. Anyone with an ounce of sensibility must be moved by such a proposal. The rest will take to the screaming deceptions of the No campaign.

Please Australia, read the document and remember we are the land of the fair go, which we now have the voting opportunity to apply to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander citizens for the first time.