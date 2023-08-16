There’s still some way to go until the referendum on establishing an Indigenous Voice to Parliament — it will reportedly be held in mid-October. Yet polling shows the chance of the constitutional amendment passing grows slimmer by the day.

I will leave to others the critiques of the Yes campaign, the contextualisation of Australia’s possible historical rejection of constitutional change, and the theft by the cost-of-living crisis of the required generosity of spirit from Australians required for it to prevail.

Instead I’ll consider what happens to this country if the Voice goes down. In particular, what happens to the movement for Indigenous rights, Australia’s international reputation, and the health of our democracy.