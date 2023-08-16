When setting up a chess board, you need to double check, mate Former prime minister Kevin Rudd’s official portrait was unveiled on Friday, and it was about as on-brand as one could hope. An open book on his desk and with him wearing an expression that says: “Oh, I’m sorry, I didn’t see you there. I was just having a big old think about the world.”

Rudd is surrounded by symbolic allusions to his time in office: the Indigenous totems in the background a nod to the Apology, references to his ability to speak Mandarin via Chinese vases, and conspicuous book covers written in what Rudd once beautifully called “this fucking language“. The prominent teacup is presumably to remind everyone of the time he won a celebrity competition to blend a new tea for Twinings — he beat Kerri-Anne Kennerley and Alan Jones — and it was genuinely good (and they still sell it). Hell, we’re amazed not to see a handball.

Then there’s the chessboard — interpreted as a reference to Rudd’s interest in geopolitics. If that’s the case… it may not give the impression of effortless mastery hoped for.