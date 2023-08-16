Spare a thought for No campaign leader Nyunggai Warren Mundine, who must be shocked — shocked — to discover that there are racists in his own campaign outfit, and in the wider No campaign.

This week we had David Adler, head of the Australian Jewish Association and a senior figure in the far-right Advance group, questioning the Indigenous heritage of Lidia Thorpe and accusing Stan Grant of darkening his skin, in remarks reported by Nine’s Paul Sakkal. When busted, Adler literally used the “some of my best friends” trope, telling Sakkal he was friends with Mundine.

Mundine had to go on the ABC — of all places! — and distance himself from Adler, saying Adler wasn’t part of Mundine’s campaign and was on the “fringes” of the No campaign, and that attacks on the heritage of Indigenous peoples were racist and disgusting.