US Congressman Mike Gallagher has a 100-watt smile, a beautiful family and the boundless energy of the righteous. He is fast-talking and lucid. At 39 he’s a rising star of the US Republican Party.

Forget Albanese and the gang. As far as Australians are concerned this Washington conservative with a deadly eye on China and a passion for freedom is the man to watch. He’s at the very centre of US congressional support for the AUKUS agreement, as a founder of the bipartisan AUKUS working group — also known as the “AUKUS caucus” — and describes the AUKUS partnership as “the beating heart of the free world“.

He also captured headlines last week when he called for Australia and the US to up the pace of AUKUS and to base long-range precision missiles throughout the Indo-Pacific.