I read this on the website of a leading criminal defence law firm, discussing a recent case:

The law makes clear a person is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven to be guilty in a court of law, which means Mr [X] is an innocent man in the eyes of the law.

You can guess who they were talking about, but I’m disinclined to give him even more publicity. What I’m interested in is the idea, which has become a matter of holy writ for some, that the law mandates a strict binary: guilt established beyond reasonable doubt, otherwise innocence for all purposes.