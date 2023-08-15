When the national cabinet sits down on Wednesday to discuss Australia’s housing affordability crisis –including changes to renters’ rights — the only people present will be home owners.

Two-thirds of national cabinet — six of its nine members, drawn from the eight premiers and the prime minister — own two or more properties, according to their relevant state and federal disclosures. All of them own at least one property.

While roughly in line with federal politicians who own more than two properties on average, it stands in stark contrast to the one in five Australians who own a residential property other than their own home. About a third of Australians rent their home.