Mark Latham and Pauline Hanson are at war and One Nation’s NSW parliamentary wing is leaderless after an extraordinary federal intervention yesterday. But although Latham has been sacked from the top job, he won’t be powerless in shaping One Nation’s future.

Hanson made herself the leader of the NSW executive, while declaring the state parliamentary leadership position “open” until she can be “confident the [party’s] organisation and parliamentary wings … have established an effective, strong and collaborative working relationship under her leadership”.

When that happens, Hanson “will consider opening the position of NSW parliamentary leader for nominations”.