Australia’s foremost right-wing political conference has removed from its speaker list an American conservative podcaster who interviewed an Australian neo-Nazi on his show last week.
Overnight the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Australia removed Elijah Schaffer from its website’s speaker list ahead of this weekend’s event.
Stand up for real journalism
Subscribe and save on a year of Crikey.30% off
Already a subscriber? Log in to keep reading.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.