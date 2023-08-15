Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce — the country’s greatest retail politician, and a man who acted as our prime minister several times — spent Saturday evening thinking he was cheering on the Matildas to a quarter-final victory in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The former party leader posted footage of the team beating the French — “In every country pub, city club, suburban home they are doing this tonight. Watching the Matildas,” he said in a video he posted to Facebook. Well, yes and no: people were watching those two teams play, but the match he was watching was a pre-tournament friendly, not the gut-churning nil-all leading into the longest penalty shootout in the history of all World Cup matches that everyone else had tuned into.

Joyce’s later concession that he may have been “watching the wrong game” raises so many questions. For instance, did no-one check their phone that night and wonder why everyone else was so stressed? Perhaps most of all, however, what the hell kind of pub decides its patrons love the beautiful game so much that they’d happily sit through a relatively meaningless old friendly, but not so much that they’d care to watch the historic quarter-final currently happening?