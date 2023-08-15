The Commonwealth Bank earned a record profit of more than $10 billion in the year to June 30, it announced last week, and its three big rivals are on the way to earning record results when they rule off their books on September 30. A lack of competition helps there: the big four control 72% of the Australian banking market.

But the banks are also among the most highly rated and strongly capitalised in the world by ratings group such as Moody’s, Fitch and S&P Global.

Why? Key to their ratings (AA+ or Aa3) is something they don’t tell anyone about: the ratings agencies assume that in the event of financial catastrophe, the big four would be supported in some way by the Australian government and its AAA stable rating, the highest in the world.