The “vast majority” of audience complaints made to the ABC over the past three years were related to its online news division, according to the ABC ombudsman’s first half-yearly report.

The report which was released on Tuesday morning found that over three years until the end of 2022, total complaints received averaged 23,767, some 85% of which related to general matters of personal taste and preference, and the remaining 15% related to content stacked up against the ABC’s editorial standards.

ABC ombudsman Fiona Cameron, who was appointed in September last year, said in her report — the first public report about complaint handling since she commenced in the role — that the online news division drew most of those complaints, nearly half of which were related to factual accuracy and were “easy to resolve or dispel”.