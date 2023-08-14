The Matildas are woke. Elon Musk is the next coming of Jesus Christ. You should refuse medical help if the ambulance has an LGBTQIA+ flag. BTS sucks.

If you’ve noticed a rising number of infuriating, frustrating troll posts lately on Twitter — wait, I mean X — there might be a reason.

One of the flagship ideas of Elon Musk’s takeover of the company formerly known as Twitter was introducing “ad revenue sharing” for users who are paying premium members. X Premium, neé Twitter Blue, promises users that they could earn money from the ads displayed on their posts. Last month, the first cohort of (mostly far-right) Twitter power users gleefully shared screenshots of cash payouts that they’d received in return for posting on the platform.