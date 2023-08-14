There are few things more exhilarating in Australia’s continued democratic story than to see the nation’s media stand up to defend that critical, democratic right to freedom of the press. And there are few things more dispiriting than to see that same media coming out just as enthusiastically to deny the rights of others.

Freedom of the press? Hell yeah! Freedom of assembly? Well hang on just a moment.

We crossed some sort of line this month in the media’s picking and choosing of rights, with The West Australian embracing the rhetoric of the British right’s media of choice, the Daily Mail, to attack the protests of the Disrupt Burrup Hub movement as the work of “eco-fanatics”.