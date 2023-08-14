So the tragic case of Reza Barati, the Iranian asylum seeker murdered in Australia’s care on Manus Island in 2014, has come to a kind of close: Guardian Australia’s Ben Doherty has revealed Australia and the company providing security for the detention centre, G4S, have finally compensated Barati’s family, nearly a decade on.

In February 2014, the young man was beaten to death in horrific fashion by guards and other staff in the detention camp (a Salvation Army contractor used a rock to crush Barati’s head). He had been trying to seek shelter during a riot and was, according to a review later conducted by former senior public servant Robert Cornall, not involved in those events. Two local men, a security guard and the Salvation Army contractor, were later convicted of his murder, but questions remain over the involvement of others.