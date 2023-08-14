International students desperate to find accommodation in Australian cities are forking out hefty payments to online Chinese-language “property brokers” who claim they can help secure leases in the tight rental market.

In addition to paying upfront service fees to the brokers, some impacted students have then discovered they’re paying rent at an inflated rate, or are locked into a contract requiring them to make several months of advance payments, documents seen by The Citizen/Crikey show.

The self-styled brokers operate largely out of sight of mainstream scrutiny across popular Chinese social media platforms WeChat and Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book).