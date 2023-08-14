News Corp has refused to rule on the future of its widely read Newspoll, which appears to have been put on pause after two of its most senior architects left to start their own polling outfit.

Poll watchers conceded late on Sunday evening that another week was set to pass without a fresh Newspoll, some four weeks after the last one, leaving the polling field one survey short just months before the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum. The poll has previously been released at an interval that rarely stretches beyond three weeks.

A News Corp spokesman would not be drawn into commenting on Newspoll’s future, saying its interruption is “an editorial issue” subject to the decisions of editorial leadership.