Profiteering by firms has nothing to do with inflation, outgoing Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe insists — if you don’t count energy (“I think it’s appropriate to treat them differently”) and specific firms in “specific areas of the economy”.

As we’ve detailed before, those “specific areas of the economy” cover a large chunk of ordinary household budgets.

But what about Lowe’s argument that you just need to ignore inflationary profiteering in energy? Obviously higher energy prices mean higher prices for households and business — massively higher, as we’ve seen over the past year.