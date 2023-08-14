Admirers of Daniel Andrews would no doubt view the Victorian premier’s ruthlessness in disposing of one of his MPs — Will Fowles, the member for Ringwood — as an example of strong leadership.

If you are troubled by Andrews’ cavalier disregard for Fowles’ right to what is commonly called natural justice and the presumption of innocence, you might see it as a troubling use of a leader’s position. As premier and as a political leader, Andrews should be upholding core rule-of-law and fairness principles — not dumping them in favour of political expediency.

First, some background. Earlier this month Andrews and his office told the media they had received information a few days earlier about an allegation against Fowles of an assault. The alleged victim had not gone to police but Andrews’ office had referred them there. Andrews issued a media release saying that he had “sought and received the member for Ringwood’s resignation from the parliamentary Labor Party”.