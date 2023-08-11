All things considered, the bag of cocaine found in the West Wing last month could have produced a lot more weirdness in America’s febrile and conspiracy-addled media. The New York Post piece yesterday seems positively restrained. The Post reported that the bandito blanco in question may have belonged to someone in the “Biden family orbit” — not his son Hunter, the piece specifies — and the president allegedly knows who it is.

Following up on a “shocking claim” in Soldier of Fortune (the online resurrection of the long-running “Journal of Professional Adventurers”), the Post cites “three security sources” Fortune publisher Susan Katz Keating apparently spoke to, one of whom anonymously told her: “If you want the name, ask Joe Biden. He knows who it is.”

The piece does make it clear they have not been able to verify Keating’s claim, but points out that she went so far as to text a “number linked to President Biden in a bid to sniff out the culprit”. The Post tries the number too, and shares the result: