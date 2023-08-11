As News Corp Australia faces pressure from staff over its use of artificial intelligence (AI), many of the company’s mastheads are already publishing AI-generated articles with errors, formatting mistakes and bizarre language.

Earlier this week News Corp editorial staff wrote to company chair Michael Miller expressing their disappointment that the company had been using AI “for years” to write more than 3000 hyperlocal articles a week without consulting journalists. The letter called for more information from News Corp management about the use of the technology.

“New technologies have a place in supporting good, accessible journalism, but it is crucial that implementation processes are transparent, ethical and done in consultation with journalists and readers,” it said.