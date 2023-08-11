While the exchange of political donations and post-politics gigs for policy favours for corporations was especially transparent under the rotten Morrison government, the election of Labor was never going to bring to an end either Australia’s two-speed democracy or mates being looked after by the politicians they fund.

So it’s proven in recent days as federal Labor ministers clutched their pearls about climate protesters targeting the CEO of Australia’s top climate criminal, Woodside, joining the Liberals, News Corp, the 100% fossil fuel-owned WA Labor government and the Financial Review (which is now laying the groundwork for a hysterical campaign of opposition to industrial action by Woodside workers — can the comparisons with Putin be far off in the pages of the AFR?).