One of the stranger parts of the excellent Commonwealth Joint Committee on Public Accounts and Audit report on procurement is how bashful and retiring the Department of Finance seems to have become.

Once the scourge of the public service, the agency that made line departments account for every dollar, that demanded savings to offset any new spending and then rejected the spending but took the savings, the pains in the arse who wouldn’t let a cabinet submission go forward unless they’d checked every single cent, finance now appears to have a decidedly live-and-let-live attitude — at least when it comes to procurement by other agencies.

Despite claiming to be the “active stewards” of the Commonwealth Procurement Rules (CPRs), finance told the committee that it never bothered checking how agencies went about procurement, even after damning auditor-general reports, and didn’t press for too much information from them — because it might “damage relationships”, and it didn’t want to put too much of a “burden” on other agencies.