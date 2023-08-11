A huge economic event is happening, not that you’d read about it. It’s influx time for foreign students, with major implications for the rest of us — especially anyone in the rental market.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) singled out service exports in its most recent statement on monetary policy. It pointed to tourism, which is limited by the number of flight arrivals, and foreign students, whose appearance is limited by the rental market. Both count as exports: they are, after all, Australian-made things being sold to foreign consumers.
Services exports have recovered further. International student commencements increased in the first half of the year and have reached their pre-pandemic levels at several universities. Demand from students from South Asia has been a strong driver of the recovery, and universities expect student commencements to grow further in the second half of 2023. However, contacts have flagged that the tight rental market may constrain increases in student numbers going forward, particularly in Brisbane and Sydney.
