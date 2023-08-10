Confidential settlements and non-disclosure agreements have been used to bury dark truths for decades. They enabled the predatory behaviour of Harvey Weinstein and Fox News’ Roger Ailes to go unchecked. Such agreements have stopped whistleblowers from revealing information — despite their impulse to tell the truth at almost any cost — and have been used by powerful institutions against individuals who don’t have the finances, energy or organisational support to see the legal battle through.

So why would the ABC seek to silence an employee who claims the broadcaster has breached its charter of independence by buckling to political pressure?

These questions are central to the case of former radio presenter Nicole Chvastek, who last month resigned from the ABC after reaching a confidential settlement, thereby putting an end to her Fair Work Commission action alleging bullying by the broadcaster.