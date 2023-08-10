All eyes are on Mumbrella, again. The publication, once a must-read of sorts for media and marketing professionals across Australia, has spent the past week self-cannibalising.

It all started last week with the abrupt departure of editor Shannon Molloy, a former news editor at News Corp’s REA Group, who Media Briefs understands left amid charges of corporate overreach from Mumbrella’s parent company, Diversified Communications.

Since taking the helm just three months ago, Molloy tried to restore Mumbrella’s news-breaking bona fides, and in that short period, the publication was showing signs of returning to just that. But management, it seems, wasn’t having it. Come Monday, Mumbrella announced Molloy’s departure on the site as it would any other appointment, declaring the divergence a mutual parting of ways couched in language that could have read as though Molloy had been sacked.