Buried in the Commonwealth Bank’s 2022-23 record $10.16 billion profit announcement yesterday was a gratingly gratuitous bit of sloganeering from the country’s biggest bank.
“We will continue to invest in our business and execute on our strategy to deliver our purpose of building a brighter future for all.”
In case you’re wondering, those are the CBA’s italics (as well as the weird management-speak “execute on”).
