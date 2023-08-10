Commonwealth Bank CEO Matt Comyn (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)
Buried in the Commonwealth Bank’s 2022-23 record $10.16 billion profit announcement yesterday was a gratingly gratuitous bit of sloganeering from the country’s biggest bank.

“We will continue to invest in our business and execute on our strategy to deliver our purpose of building a brighter future for all.”

In case you’re wondering, those are the CBA’s italics (as well as the weird management-speak “execute on”).