The script for The Long Passeggiata, inspired by the true history of the thousands of Italian women who travelled to Australia to meet their husbands, men they had “married by proxy” in their home village, emanated from a single image.

“One image that’s always excited me is all these brides ascending the Australian landscape, into this wasteland of mystery,” director Julian Curtis told Crikey.

The thing that kept co-authors Curtis and Josie Montano going was this image.