More than 100 people have used an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant set up by a campaign against the federal government’s proposed misinformation law to write submission letters opposing the bill, in what appears to be a first for the technology.
Stop Aussie Censorship is a campaign created last month to oppose the Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2023 after an exposure draft of the law was published and a public consultation launched in June.
The group behind the campaign, Australian Democracy By Discourse, describes itself on its website as “a significantly-sized and diverse group of Australians from across the political spectrum who came together out of shared concern for this dangerous bill”.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.