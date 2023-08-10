More than 100 people have used an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant set up by a campaign against the federal government’s proposed misinformation law to write submission letters opposing the bill, in what appears to be a first for the technology.

Stop Aussie Censorship is a campaign created last month to oppose the Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2023 after an exposure draft of the law was published and a public consultation launched in June.

The group behind the campaign, Australian Democracy By Discourse, describes itself on its website as “a significantly-sized and diverse group of Australians from across the political spectrum who came together out of shared concern for this dangerous bill”.