Ah, that Andrew Laming. This week the noted empath and former LNP MP received a total of $20,000 in fines for a series of Facebook posts in the lead-up to the 2019 election. A single post, in which he commented favourably on his own work while pretending to be another person, made up half of the fine.

It was the conclusion of the case brought by the Australian Electoral Commission over the Facebook page “Redland Hospital: Lets (sic) fight for fair funding”, which Laming administrated but did not properly authorise. Justice Darryl Rangiah found Laming contravened electoral law three times between December 2018 and May 2019 by failing to properly identify himself and his city in the posts. Most serious in Rangiah’s view was the following, posted by Laming under a different name: