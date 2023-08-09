In the city of Karratha in Western Australia’s Pilbara region, the king’s birthday public holiday is not celebrated. The local government area pledges allegiance elsewhere.

For 51 years, an alternative public holiday has been held to celebrate the resources industry. It takes place on a Monday after a two-day festival featuring music, rides, stalls and showbags — and this year’s FeNaClNG Festival was held last weekend.

The name FeNaClNG represents the minerals exported in bulk from the region: iron ore, salt and liquified “natural” gas. No-one seems to quite know how to pronounce it: I’ve heard FEE-nackle, fe-NACK-ling and FEE-nack-ling. Sponsors include the partners in the massive nearby North West Shelf fossil gas project: Woodside, BP, Chevron, Mimi and Shell.