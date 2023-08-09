Education Minister Jason Clare wants to strike an “accord” with universities. The idea is to inject some fairness back into Australia’s increasingly unfair education system. As Clare told the National Press Club in July: “If you’re a young Indigenous bloke today, you’re more likely to go to jail than university.

“We all pay a price for this. The cost of all these kids missing out.”

Clare has commissioned engineer Mary O’Kane to lead a big policy review of higher education, similar to the effort by Denise Bradley during the Rudd-Gillard years. The universities accord is also shaping as a name-brand education policy for Clare and an Albanese government which has so far assiduously avoided any kind of progressive schools policy.