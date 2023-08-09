So egregiously did PwC exploit legal professional privilege claims as a weapon against the efforts of the Australian Tax Office (ATO) to enforce tax law that the firm is unable to count them, it has admitted to the Senate inquiry into consultants.

In a newly released lengthy set of responses to questions on notice placed by Greens Senator Barbara Pocock, the firm has exposed more detail of its aggressive tax advice practices, designed to help multinational companies dodge tax.

Pocock asked the firm about the number of legal professional privilege claims made between 2016 and 2020 by Meredith Beattie, who was general counsel from 2013 until earlier this year, when she left the firm amid the tax leaks scandal. But they were literally too many to count: