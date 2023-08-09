As the fallout from the mishandling of the Higgins-Lehrmann case continues I’m moved to note once more that this is not a game, and to extend the metaphor by pointing out what happens when you treat something deadly serious in that way: everyone becomes a player.

It’s difficult to avoid concluding that that’s exactly the trap into which two eminent lawyers have allowed themselves to fall, because I can’t find another obvious reason.

In the aftermath of the mistrial of Bruce Lehrmann on the charge of allegedly raping Brittany Higgins, and ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC’s decision to not proceed with a retrial, the barely respected shackles of sub judice were released and the circus went into full production.