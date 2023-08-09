Synecdoche watch We’re fairly sure you could write a comprehensive history of the 21st century so far simply by explaining how we got to the point where the information contained in the following picture became not only possible, but commonplace.
Read more tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.
Become a subscriber to get full access to the website, as well as our premium newsletters.Join us
Already a subscriber? Log in to keep reading.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.