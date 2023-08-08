If the Albanese government is serious about better regulation and more transparency around the use of consultants in the public sector, it could do worse than mandate much greater detail about what consultants are actually used for.

The main tool for scrutiny of government contracts, including the use of consultants, for the Commonwealth is the AusTender site, where millions of public sector contracts are recorded. But while some basic information is recorded — like the agency letting a contract, the contractor, the start date and the value — it depends heavily on the willingness of agencies to specify why they’ve employed a contractor or consultant.

Some agencies spell out what the contractor will provide — auditing services, IT support, strategic planning, research, business support etc — but many prefer to provide as little information as possible.