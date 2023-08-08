It’s no profound insight that for several months the bête noire of The Australian’s Janet Albrechtsen has been outgoing ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC.

In recent days alone, she’s vaulted to the Churchillian, warning of the gathering of a “dark cloud” should the ACT government turn a “blind eye” to what, in her view, constitutes a possible attempt to pervert the course of justice. She’s wondered how it is the ACT government allowed itself to be “overrun by the most zealous members of the #MeToo movement”, worried at what “other ideological obsessions” had “infected” the justice system.

She’s also attacked the integrity of News Corp colleague Samantha Maiden, suggesting her coverage of the Bruce Lehrmann rape allegation had descended into feminised “vigilante journalism”.