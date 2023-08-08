Every year or so, some struggling news media organisation takes a look at the way the News/Fox model has come to dominate right-wing resentment media across much of the Anglophone world and thinks: we sure could have us some of that.

For a broadcaster, what’s not to like? An ageing stay-at-home demographic that embraces the call and response of populist right-wing media and the big personalities who shape it. It’s the last audience segment that can be relied upon to watch lots and lots of linear television, hour after hour, day after day.

The most recent to have a go? The old guard of US cable news networks: CNN. Looking across at its cable competitor, CNN saw an audience falling out of love with Fox, yet not that keen on the (usually streamed) Newsmax or the pool of podcasts from talking heads such as Steve Bannon.