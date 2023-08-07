For a split second, there is silence after the number flashes up on screen: 75,784. Then comes the roar as every member of the crowd there to witness the Matildas play their opening FIFA Women’s World Cup game lifts their hands in celebration. They have made history as the biggest crowd for the women’s national football team.

With the Matildas set to take on Denmark in their round of 16 match on Monday night, the nation stands behind them. A nation that kept believing after a shaky win over Ireland and a disheartening loss to Nigeria was rewarded with a dominant win over Olympic champions Canada and a place at the top of their group. Whether they can advance from here is yet to be seen, but they have already won the hearts and minds of the country.

While women’s sport in Australia has come a long way, with established AFLW, NRLW, football, cricket, netball and basketball competitions, there have remained fewer media stories, less promotion of games and — as a result — lower crowds in smaller stadiums for Australia’s elite female teams compared to their male counterparts.

In March 2020, when a crowd of 86,174 flocked to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the final of the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup, it seemed like a moment in time, one that would truly change the game for women’s sport. But shortly after, the pandemic shut the world down and the opportunity to build on that momentum was lost. While the foundations remained, a lot of rebuilding was required and finally, more than three years later, those same heights are being reached with another World Cup in Australia’s backyard.

The next two weeks will be full of celebration and excitement. Regardless of whether or not the Matildas are there in the final at Stadium Australia on August 20, the crowd will be immense and the eyes of the world will be watching. But when the teams go home and the colourful signage is packed away, what happens next? What will be the enduring legacy of this World Cup?

There are some important lessons that can be learnt from the success of this tournament — not just for women’s football, but for women’s sport more broadly. The first one is that crowds matter. For so long in women’s sport there has not been a strong focus from administrators on getting big crowds, with smaller venues preferred and broadcast viewers prioritised. But when the lockdowns of 2020 removed crowds from men’s sport, it became very clear how important they were in creating an atmosphere to lift performance and make a better broadcast product. The swell of packed stadiums throughout this tournament has provided another demonstration of their influence.

Sporting organisations across the country can take confidence from the success of the World Cup and make bold scheduling decisions — something we have already seen with the Women’s Big Bash League set to play standalone games at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney Cricket Ground for the first time this year. Making those decisions forces action to fill bigger stadiums and once the crowds are there, they will come back for more.

The second lesson is that women’s sport is for everyone. Rather than focusing on existing fans of men’s sport or marketing directly to children, as has long been the accepted wisdom in women’s sport, administrators can look at the diversity of fans flocking through the gates of this tournament. Groups of friends, families, couples, work colleagues and sporting teams are all getting together to go along to a game. The presentation of the matches reflects this diverse crowd, with music, food, drinks and entertainment that cater to everyone who walks through the gates. It is about recognising and welcoming everyone and understanding that a wider net can be cast when drawing in new fans.

Finally, we have learnt that brands should have no misgivings about investing in women’s sport. It is no longer simply about female athletes being role models or aligning with the values of a brand — though these factors are still important. This tournament has demonstrated that it is also incredibly commercially savvy to get on the women’s sport bandwagon. Before the World Cup even began, Matildas jerseys had outsold Socceroos jerseys for the men’s World Cup the year previously and Nike Pacific boss Ashley Reade believed the marketing potential for the women’s team had already passed the men’s team.

Recently Victorian government agency Change Our Game reported findings that for every $1 a corporate sponsor invests in women’s sport, they see an average return of $7.29 in customer value. More money being funnelled into women’s sport will drive greater professionalism and an increased standard of competition, leading to more fans and bigger crowds. The time for brands to recognise this opportunity is upon us.

Women’s sport no longer sits at the margins of the sporting landscape; it is not a niche interest. The fires of passion are burning and will not be extinguished. The future that athletes, administrators and fans have been fighting for is here.

Are you getting behind the Matildas? What needs to happen in order for women’s sport to continue to flourish? Let us know your thoughts by writing to letters@crikey.com.au. Please include your full name to be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity.