On February 24, Disrupt Burrup Hub (DBH) campaigner Joana Partyka’s home was raided by Western Australian police. She wasn’t arrested, wasn’t charged, but was told that the raid was being undertaken under “suspicion of criminal damage” and “conspiracy to commit an indictable offence”.

A month prior Partyka had spray-painted the Woodside logo onto Frederick McCubbin’s Down on His Luck at the Art Gallery of Western Australia. She was arrested, detained, charged with one count of criminal damage, and released on bail. She pleaded guilty to the charge on February 10 and paid the fine, believing that was the end of it. But on this warm February morning, watching the police move through her apartment to seize her phone and laptop, she was uncertain as to whether they were there because of this past action or, more disconcertedly, some future one.

Six months later, she still doesn’t have her phone or laptop back, or know the answer to that question.