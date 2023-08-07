At the heart of the political debate about the Voice to Parliament is an odd contradiction. The prime minister insists that a Voice to Parliament is crucial to improving the effectiveness of policies aimed at Closing the Gap, but he has effectively said that if the Voice referendum is defeated, he will not legislate to establish a Voice.

Peter Dutton, however, says a Voice to Parliament is a sinister elite plot to overthrow the constitution or the government or something — it’s not really clear what — and appeals to the sense of grievance and victimhood of non-Indigenous Australians to defeat it. But if the Voice is defeated, Dutton wants to legislate one. “Let’s do that. Let’s sit down and work together on the drafting of that,” Dutton says.

For someone who regards a Voice to Parliament as a conspiracy to “re-racialise” Australia, Dutton is awfully keen to create one. Just not via a referendum. And for someone who thinks a Voice is crucial to Closing the Gap, Anthony Albanese is peculiarly resistant to establishing it by some other means if his proposed one fails.