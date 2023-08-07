We’ve seen the same pattern before in other sectors of the economy. A poorly regulated, politically connected industry dominated by large corporations so abuses its power and influence that the community outcry forces politicians and normally toothless regulators to investigate scandals and misconduct. The result is humiliation for senior executives, resignations, and a crackdown from governments — a re-regulatory moment fueled by promises of “never again”.

Then the headlines come to an end, the public and the media move on, and the industry gets to work watering down the additional regulations, extracting more favours from politicians, warning of the terrible unintended consequences of a harder line on them, and exploiting external events to argue that things really weren’t so bad before.