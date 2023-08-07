Australia will go to the polls later this year to decide whether to enshrine an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice in the Constitution. Meanwhile, South Australia created its own First Nations Voice in March.

South Australia used ordinary legislation rather than a referendum. But just like the proposed federal Voice, the South Australian Voice is a response to the call for structural reform in the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

What is the South Australian Voice to Parliament, and what can it tell us about how a national Voice might work?