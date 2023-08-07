It’s been a beguilingly comfortable thought that the impact of our forever AUKUS agreement won’t be felt until 10 or 20 years into the future when Australia (theoretically at least) takes ownership of its first nuclear-powered submarines. In truth the impact is right here, right now. Australia is already a changed place.

The shape of things has started to become clear with news emerging from AUSMIN talks last week that — just quietly — American intelligence operatives would now be integrated into Australia’s existing Defence Intelligence Organisation via a new branch called the Combined Intelligence Centre. Defence Minister Richard Marles uses the word “seamless” to describe this step up in intelligence ties.

But if you think this escalation is something to reckon with, you haven’t heard about Iraq veteran and American patriot Eric Chewning.